More than 40 parks and public gardens to be renovated and built in Bishkek

The Bishkek City Hall plans to renovate and build more than 40 parks and public gardens in 2026, its press service reported.

According to it, some of the parks will be renovated, while a significant number will be built from scratch. The work will be carried out by the municipal enterprise Bishkekzelenstroi in cooperation with district administrations.

The projects include the renewal of green spaces, the improvement of pedestrian areas, and the installation of lighting and small architectural elements.

As the municipality noted, the implementation of these projects is aimed at improving the urban environment and creating comfortable public spaces for the capital’s residents.