100-bed maternity hospital to be opened in Chui region after renovations

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Damir Osmonov visited the village of Novopokrovka in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region as part of a working visit.

According to the ministry’s press center, during his visit, the minister inspected the progress of the major renovation of a former hospital building, which is planned to become the site of a 100-bed regional maternity hospital once completed.

According to Almaz Askarov, Healthcare Coordinator for Chui region, funds have been allocated from the stabilization fund for the major renovations, and the work is scheduled for completion by November 2026.