Kyrgyzstan expands vegetable exports

Kyrgyzstan is expanding its vegetable exports. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry reported.

According to it, the Perm Regional Office of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision authorized the import of the first batch of fresh carrots from Kyrgyzstan, weighing 20.7 tons.

According to the service, at this time last year, such products from Kyrgyzstan had not arrived in Perm Krai.

«Officers from the Office, together with specialists from the Perm branch of the Federal State Institution at the All-Russian Research Institute of Plant Quarantine, checked the accompanying documents for the goods and took samples for laboratory testing. These products have a phytosanitary certificate, and the phytosanitary inspection revealed no violations. Also, no quarantine organisms were detected in the products,» the statement reads.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, the Kyrgyz Republic’s foreign trade turnover in agricultural, food, and processing products increased by 22 percent in 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 186,138.4 billion soms, or $2,131.2 billion.

At year-end 2025, agricultural, food, and processing exports totaled 33,021.3 billion soms, or $378.1 million. Meanwhile, the republic’s crop production sales totaled 7,045 billion soms, or $80.7 million.

Carrots occupy a significant place in the structure of vegetable exports. In 2025, the total volume of carrot exports amounted to 8,405 tons.

The main export destinations were six countries:

Russia — 4,546 tons;

Uzbekistan — 2,610 tons;

Tajikistan — 849 tons;

Mongolia — 353 tons;

Kazakhstan — 38 tons;

Armenia — 8 tons.

Since the beginning of 2026, carrot exports have totaled 1,013 tons, of which 902 tons went to the Russian Federation and 111 tons to Kazakhstan.

All exported products have accompanying and phytosanitary documents. Registration and control are carried out by authorized government agencies. Deliveries are in full compliance with the requirements of importing countries, ensuring unimpeded access of Kyrgyz products to the markets of the Russian Federation and other EAEU countries.