19:34
USD 87.45
EUR 101.37
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures

A working meeting between representatives of the Crisis Response Center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan and the National Defense Management Center of Russia was held in Bishkek.

The event was opened by Colonel Mirbek Dzhuzumaliev, head of the Crisis Response Center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Russian delegation was led by Colonel Konstantin Lebedev, head of the Directorate for Routine Troop Activities of the National Defense Management Center of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of information exchange and cooperation in managing the routine activities of troops.

It is noted that such contacts are aimed at improving coordination and operational interaction between the military structures of the two countries.
link: https://24.kg./english/367292/
views: 152
Print
Related
Daniyar Amangeldiev and Alexey Overchuk hold video talks
Secretary of Security Council meets with Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 importers of Russian flour confectionery
Russia ready to replace Iranian food supplies for Kyrgyzstan
1,126 citizens of Kyrgyzstan serving sentences in Russian prisons
Russia not to extradite foreigners served in Armed Forces on criminal charges
Consul General in Siberia discusses launch of Novosibirsk - Tamchy flight
Kyrgyzstan’s sellers can freely supply goods to Russian marketplaces
Antibiotics found in large batch of sausage from Kyrgyzstan in Russia
Export to Russia: What garment workers need to know about SPOT system
Popular
Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan Agricultural census begins in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan on the day of Orozo Ait
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030 China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030
Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn
24 March, Tuesday
18:25
Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between mili...
18:16
Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region
17:24
Kyrgyzstan expands vegetable exports
17:09
Kyrgyzstan prepares for water shortages and strengthens irrigation monitoring
16:58
Kyrgyzstan introduces new methods for diagnosing tuberculosis in children