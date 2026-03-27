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Drug trafficking gang, including Kyrgyzstani, arrested in Georgia

Five individuals were arrested in Georgia for organizing a drug trafficking ring via international mail. The defendants include citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Ukraine, and Georgia, TASS reports.

The investigation established that the group planned to sell illegal substances ordered from abroad within the country.

Police seized more than 18 kilograms of various narcotic and psychotropic substances:

  • 311 MDMA tablets;
  • approximately 9 kilograms of mephedrone and more than 2 kilograms of methadone;
  • up to 4 kilograms of hashish and 1.5 kilograms of clephedrone;
  • lots of marijuana, ketamine, and alpha-PVP.

The detainees were charged with aiding and abetting the sale of narcotics on an especially large scale. According to Georgian law, they face imprisonment for up to 20 years or life imprisonment.
link: https://24.kg./english/367794/
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