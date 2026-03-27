22:39
USD 87.45
EUR 100.75
RUB 1.07
English

SCO railway chiefs meet in Bishkek

The sixth meeting of heads of railway administrations of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was held in Bishkek, resulting in the signing of a final protocol.

According to Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, participants discussed the development of international freight transport, infrastructure modernization, and the integration of railway systems. Special attention was also paid to workforce training and joint educational programs.

Company CEO Azamat Sakiev noted that over the past two years transportation volumes between Kyrgyzstan and SCO countries have increased by about one-third. He added that the republic is actively involved in developing international transport corridors, contributing to transit growth.

He also highlighted the importance of digitalization in the sector. In 2025, the Unified Transportation Process Model system was introduced, helping improve efficiency and streamline coordination among market participants.

The meeting was attended by representatives of railway administrations from Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, India, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as the SCO Secretariat and Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The event serves as a platform for coordination and joint decision-making. The agreements reached are expected to boost transit potential and enhance the efficiency of international transportation.
link: https://24.kg./english/367798/
views: 325
Print
Related
First SCO Youth Delphic Games opened in Bishkek
100 blasts conducted on Balykchy — Kochkor railway
Escalation in the Middle East: SCO issues statement
Digital system Unified Transportation Process Model to be implemented in KR
Kyrgyzstan's rail passenger traffic increases significantly
Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, Tourism Development Fund launch new routes
Kyrgyzstan intends to increase rail freight turnover to 15 million tons per year
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Masadykov and Lebedev discuss roadmap for CSTO, CIS, SCO cooperation
Railway in Bishkek not to be relocated
Popular
Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy
Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures
Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek
Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region
27 March, Friday
18:10
Bakyt Kadyrov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Antalya Bakyt Kadyrov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in...
18:07
Kyrgyzstan begins printing its own currency, som
17:57
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase
17:50
Adylbek Kasymaliev at Digital Qazaqstan: AI is already changing Kyrgyzstan
17:43
Speaker of Parliament criticizes duplication of charitable foundation projects