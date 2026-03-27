SCO railway chiefs meet in Bishkek

The sixth meeting of heads of railway administrations of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was held in Bishkek, resulting in the signing of a final protocol.

According to Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, participants discussed the development of international freight transport, infrastructure modernization, and the integration of railway systems. Special attention was also paid to workforce training and joint educational programs.

Company CEO Azamat Sakiev noted that over the past two years transportation volumes between Kyrgyzstan and SCO countries have increased by about one-third. He added that the republic is actively involved in developing international transport corridors, contributing to transit growth.

He also highlighted the importance of digitalization in the sector. In 2025, the Unified Transportation Process Model system was introduced, helping improve efficiency and streamline coordination among market participants.

The meeting was attended by representatives of railway administrations from Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, India, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as the SCO Secretariat and Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The event serves as a platform for coordination and joint decision-making. The agreements reached are expected to boost transit potential and enhance the efficiency of international transportation.