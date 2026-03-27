Sadyr Japarov, Vladimir Putin discuss strategic priorities in phone call

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation, the presidential press service reported.

As noted, the leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral relations in the spirit of alliance and discussed the implementation of joint projects.

During the call, the presidents noted the high level of political dialogue between the two countries.

Related news Next meeting of EAEU Intergovernmental Council to be held in Kyrgyzstan

They also discussed trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, and exchanged views on key international issues, emphasizing the importance of coordination within their strategic partnership. It was noted that the high dynamics of high-level contacts continue to set the direction for the work of the two governments.

The phone call coincided with the official visit of Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Marlen Mamataliev to Moscow. During his meetings with the leadership of the State Duma and the Federation Council, issues such as increasing bilateral trade turnover to $5 billion and challenges faced by Kyrgyz labor migrants in Russia were discussed.