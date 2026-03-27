22:39
USD 87.45
EUR 100.75
RUB 1.07
English

Sadyr Japarov, Vladimir Putin discuss strategic priorities in phone call

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation, the presidential press service reported.

As noted, the leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral relations in the spirit of alliance and discussed the implementation of joint projects.

During the call, the presidents noted the high level of political dialogue between the two countries.

Related news
Next meeting of EAEU Intergovernmental Council to be held in Kyrgyzstan
They also discussed trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, and exchanged views on key international issues, emphasizing the importance of coordination within their strategic partnership. It was noted that the high dynamics of high-level contacts continue to set the direction for the work of the two governments.

The phone call coincided with the official visit of Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh Marlen Mamataliev to Moscow. During his meetings with the leadership of the State Duma and the Federation Council, issues such as increasing bilateral trade turnover to $5 billion and challenges faced by Kyrgyz labor migrants in Russia were discussed.
link: https://24.kg./english/367803/
views: 291
Print
Related
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast to ship 198 tons of peat soil to Kyrgyzstan
Zhogorku Kenesh, Federation Council Speakers discuss migrant protection, trade
Marlen Mamataliev meets with Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko
Heads of Zhogorku Kenesh and State Duma hold talks in Moscow
Vladimir Putin signs decree restricting export of cash rubles to EAEU
MPs ask to simplify tests for migrant children after taking them themselves
Russia engaged in water issues dialogue with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures
Daniyar Amangeldiev and Alexey Overchuk hold video talks
Secretary of Security Council meets with Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy
Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures
Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek
Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region
27 March, Friday
18:10
Bakyt Kadyrov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Antalya Bakyt Kadyrov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in...
18:07
Kyrgyzstan begins printing its own currency, som
17:57
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase
17:50
Adylbek Kasymaliev at Digital Qazaqstan: AI is already changing Kyrgyzstan
17:43
Speaker of Parliament criticizes duplication of charitable foundation projects