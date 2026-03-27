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Ex-National Bank Chairman Melis Turgunbaev placed under house arrest

The Bishkek City Court has changed the preventive measure for former Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Melis Turgunbaev, the court’s press service reported.

According to the statement, Turgunbaev has been released under house arrest.

He is involved in a criminal case on corruption charges.

On March 25, investigators from the Interior Ministry’s Investigative Service summoned Turgunbaev for questioning as a witness in a case related to Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC. Following investigative procedures, he was detained.
link: https://24.kg./english/367807/
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