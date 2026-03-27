22:39
USD 87.45
EUR 100.75
RUB 1.07
English

Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan

Larisa Shustikova, head of the Department for Regulated Sectors at the Antimonopoly Regulation Service under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, told 24.kg news agency that the rise in fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan is seasonal and primarily driven by increased demand in Russia, as well as geopolitical factors.

According to her, fuel and lubricants prices traditionally increase in spring, when agricultural work begins in Russia and other countries in the region, leading to higher demand for petroleum products.

Additional pressure comes from external factors, including restrictions on petroleum exports and an unstable geopolitical situation, such as developments in the Middle East and the conflict in Ukraine. These factors affect both global prices and fuel costs in Russia, from which Kyrgyzstan imports the bulk of its fuel.

«Since the beginning of 2026, fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan had been declining and by March dropped by about 3 soms per liter. The current increase remains gradual, and prices have not yet reached early-year levels — the difference still stands at between 1 and 3 soms,» she said.

Shustikova emphasized that sharp price spikes have been avoided thanks to close coordination between the Cabinet of Ministers, relevant ministries, the antimonopoly authority, and oil traders.

The domestic market is fully supplied, with no shortages reported.

Around 90 percent of fuel and lubricants imports to Kyrgyzstan come from Russia, due to its refining capacity and duty-free supplies under intergovernmental agreements. At the same time, some companies are exploring alternative sources amid periodic shutdowns at Russian refineries.

She noted that fuel and lubricants prices in Kyrgyzstan remain comparable to those in Russia and Belarus, but are higher than in oil-producing countries such as Kazakhstan. At the same time, fuel is significantly more expensive in Armenia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

«Our oil traders are exploring additional alternative routes, including Azerbaijan,» Larisa Shustikova added.

She stressed that making forecasts is difficult due to the rapidly changing geopolitical situation, making it hard to predict whether prices will rise or fall.

Amid uncertainty in external markets, authorities are considering response measures, including potential price stabilization agreements with Russian refineries, tax relief, subsidies, and concessional loans for oil traders.

Final decisions will be made at the Cabinet level, as the fuel and lubricants market directly impacts transportation costs and the pricing of goods and food products.
link: https://24.kg./english/367815/
views: 288
Print
Related
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase
No fuel shortage expected in Kyrgyzstan — Economy Ministry
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan eases ban on export of petroleum products
Gradual increase in fuel prices possible in Kyrgyzstan due to global situation
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan allows import of gasoline and diesel from China by road
Kyrgyzstan's fuel and lubricant reserves sufficient for 2 months – oil traders
Russia plans to supply 1.5 million tons of fuel and lubricants to KR in 2026
Kyrgyzstan receives over 520,000 tons of gasoline from Russia in 2025
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms
More than 2.1 million tons of fuel marked in Kyrgyzstan since start of 2025
Popular
Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy
Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures
Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek
Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region
27 March, Friday
18:10
Bakyt Kadyrov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Antalya Bakyt Kadyrov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in...
18:07
Kyrgyzstan begins printing its own currency, som
17:57
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase
17:50
Adylbek Kasymaliev at Digital Qazaqstan: AI is already changing Kyrgyzstan
17:43
Speaker of Parliament criticizes duplication of charitable foundation projects