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Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase

Beishe Satygulov, head of the Department for Regulated Sectors at the Antimonopoly Regulation Service under the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan, stated that the fuel and lubricants market in Kyrgyzstan remains stable. Since the beginning of 2026, fuel prices had decreased by up to 3 soms per liter, but a traditional seasonal increase began in March.

According to him, in January—March 2026, the domestic market saw a decline in gasoline and diesel prices—on average by up to 3 soms per liter, depending on the type of fuel and supplier. However, by the end of March, prices started to rise gradually.

Despite this, the overall pricing situation in the country remains stable, the antimonopoly official noted. Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan are lower than in Armenia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, and are comparable to those in Belarus and Russia.

The agency continues to monitor the market and works closely with oil traders, relevant associations, and the business community to prevent sharp price spikes and shortages. According to the service, profit margins in the sector remain low—around 1 som per liter.

In case of increased external pressure, the authorities are considering additional stabilization measures. They include potential agreements with Russian refineries to fix prices, possible tax relief (including excise duties and VAT), subsidies for the sector, and concessional lending to suppliers to build up fuel reserves.
link: https://24.kg./english/367821/
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