Kyrgyzstan begins printing its own currency, som

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced that Kyrgyzstan has, for the first time in its history, begun printing its national currency, the som.

According to him, the country previously ordered banknote production abroad, incurring additional costs. Now, Kyrgyzstan has reached a level that allows it not only to meet domestic demand but also to fulfill orders for other countries.

The head of state noted that Kyrgyzstan has obtained an international certificate confirming compliance with all required standards for banknote production.

He also emphasized that the country has established high-quality production of national documents, including passports, ID cards, driver’s licenses, and vehicle registration certificates.

The president added that Kyrgyzstan is ready to print both currency and official documents for other countries, noting that orders from several states have already been received.

He emphasized that the security level of the products meets high international standards, making counterfeiting nearly impossible while maintaining affordable prices.