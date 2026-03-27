Bakyt Kadyrov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Antalya

Bakyt Kadyrov has been appointed Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Antalya. The corresponding decree was signed by the President.

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He previously held the position of Deputy Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. Further details of the appointment have not been disclosed.

Rustam Koshonov was relieved of his post as Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Antalya due to the completion of his diplomatic mission.