Erkin Mambetaliev's sentence upheld by second instance court

The criminal cases panel of the Issyk-Kul Regional Court has upheld the verdict of the court of first instance against Erkin Mambetaliev.

Photo Detention of Erkin Mambetaliev

In the summer of last year, he was found guilty of large-scale legalization (laundering) of criminal proceeds, participation in a criminal community, and other offenses. He was sentenced to nine years in a high-security penal colony, with confiscation of property and a ban on holding certain positions for three years. The sentence has been counted from August 10, 2024.

Among the confiscated assets are Edelweiss recreation center in the village of Ornok, as well as movable and immovable property.

Erkin Mambetaliev is a former officer of the State Guard Service and served as a personal bodyguard to Almazbek Atambayev in the early 2000s. In 2008, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan sentenced him to life imprisonment for complicity in the murders of police colonel Chynybek Aliyev, Zhogorku Kenesh deputy Zhyrgalbek Surabaldiev, and others. Following the April 2010 events in Kyrgyzstan, he was released due to newly discovered circumstances.

In subsequent years, his name was repeatedly mentioned in connection with criminal figures Ryspek Akmatbaev and Kamchy Kolbaev. In August 2024, Mambetaliev was detained in a case related to participation in an organized criminal group. In September, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan transferred his assets, worth approximately $5.7 million, into state ownership.