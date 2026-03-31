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Management of Tunduk transferred to Presidential Administration

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on certain issues related to the operations of Tunduk OJSC.

The document aims to improve the company’s efficiency and provides for a redistribution of powers to manage state participation in the company.

According to the decree, the functions of exercising the rights of the Cabinet of Ministers as a shareholder of Tunduk OJSC are transferred from the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies to the Presidential Administration.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to bring its decisions into compliance with the decree.

Furthermore, amendments have been made to the previously signed decree of March 17, 2025, on the development of digital transformation — one of its subclauses has been declared invalid.

The Presidential Administration, together with the relevant ministry, has been instructed to take the necessary measures to implement the decree and ensure the transfer of state property to Tunduk OJSC in accordance with the established procedure.

Oversight of the document’s implementation has been assigned to the relevant department of the Presidential Administration.

The decree will enter into force in ten days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg./english/368201/
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