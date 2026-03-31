Arms cache linked to Kolbayev organized crime group discovered in Tokmok

A cache of weapons and ammunition believed to belong to members of the organized crime group of the late crime boss Kamchy Kolbaev (K. Asanbek) has been discovered in the city of Tokmok, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, the find was made during active search measures as part of efforts to combat organized crime. The cache is believed to have been prepared for potential use in illegal activities.

During the inspection, authorities seized two sawed-off shotguns, two mines, an improvised explosive device, a grenade, TNT, a mask, two knives, three detonators, and ammunition of various calibers.

The SCNS does not rule out that the arsenal may have been intended for particularly serious crimes, including acts aimed at destabilizing the socio-political situation.

A forensic ballistic examination has been ordered for the seized weapons. Additional measures are underway to determine whether the arsenal was used in previously committed crimes.