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Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan warns about fraudulent videos, forged documents

The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan warned about the dissemination of fake information online. The agency’s press service reported.

The State Customs Service does not sell goods from temporary storage warehouses or other customs infrastructure facilities to individuals or legal entities. The video was created using artificial intelligence technologies and is not related to the official activities of customs authorities.

In addition, distribution of forged documents stylized as official forms has been recorded. They mention non-existent procedures and payments, such as «uncleared amount,» «customs fee,» or «clearance through a broker.» The State Customs Service stated that such documents are not used in their work and have no legal force.

It is noted that such materials are distributed with the intent to mislead citizens and obtain illegal benefits. The State Customs Service urges citizens to remain vigilant, do not trust dubious information, and avoid interacting with unknown channels and groups on messaging apps.

Official information about customs authorities’ activities is published exclusively on the agency’s official resources. If you receive suspicious messages or detect fraud, please call immediately: +996312512467.
link: https://24.kg./english/368211/
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