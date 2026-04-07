Bishkek City Hall moves away from paper utility bills

Bishkek is preparing for a digital reform of utility payments, with authorities launching a transition to unified electronic bills that will replace paper ones and consolidate all services into a single document, the City Hall’s press service said.

As part of instructions from the Presidential Administration, a working meeting was held to discuss the transfer to digital bills. The session was chaired by Deputy Mayor Ramiz Aliev and attended by representatives of key agencies and organizations, including the Ministry of Energy, Gazprom Kyrgyzstan, Tunduk state enterprise, NENK, and Digital Technologies Center.

The reform provides for:

a gradual phase-out of paper bills;

creation of a single payment document covering all utility services;

integration of databases across different service providers;

further development of billing systems and digital services.

Bishkek already has experience with a unified bill, which is expected to serve as a foundation for scaling the initiative nationwide.

According to the City Hall, the transition to digital bills will simplify payments, reduce paperwork, and allow residents to access all relevant information in one place — online.

It remains unclear how the reform will address the needs of elderly residents, some of whom do not have access to modern digital devices.