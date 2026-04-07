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Husband of woman who fell from 6th floor with children arrested until June 4

The husband of a woman who fell from the sixth floor of an apartment building with her children in Bishkek’s Dzhal microdistrict has been remanded in custody until June 4. The decision was made by the Bishkek City Court.

On April 6, 2026, the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek granted a motion by the investigative service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district. A preventive measure in the form of pre-trial detention was applied to citizen A.M.A. until June 4, 2026.

On April 4 at around 5:10 p.m., a woman, 27, fell from a sixth-floor apartment window in Dzhal microdistrict together with her two young children. The woman died at the scene. One child, born in 2025, later died in a medical facility from injuries incompatible with life. Another child, born in 2022, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators have established evidence of incitement to suicide. A criminal case has been opened under Article 128 of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan. The woman’s husband has been detained.
link: https://24.kg./english/369328/
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