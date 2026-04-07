Victims of April events commemorated at Ata-Beyit

State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan Arslan Koichiev paid tribute on April 7 to those killed during the April 2010 events.

He laid flowers at the memorial to the heroes of the People’s April Revolution at Ata-Beyit National Historical and Memorial Complex. A memorial prayer was also held as part of the ceremony.

April 7 in Kyrgyzstan is marked as the Day of the People’s April Revolution — a state holiday established in memory of the 2010 events that led to a change of power. The mass protests were directed against the regime of then-President Kurmanbek Bakiyev and were accompanied by clashes in Bishkek and other regions, including near the government building. Public discontent was driven by rising utility tariffs, allegations of corruption, pressure on the opposition, and the concentration of power. According to official data, 87 people were killed and more than 1,500 injured during the events. The date was officially set as a public holiday in 2011 and remained a non-working day for some time. However, its status was later revised, and it is now observed as a day of remembrance marked by memorial events. The working day is shortened by one hour in accordance with the Labor Code.

The event was attended by Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Chui region Elkinbek Ashyrbaev, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, and other officials.