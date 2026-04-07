Kyrgyzstan delivers 129 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran

Humanitarian aid from Kyrgyzstan was delivered to Sarakhs, located near the border of Turkmenistan and Iran. The Ministry of Emergency Situations’ press service reported.

The humanitarian aid was handed over to the Mayor of Sarakhs. The Iranian side expressed gratitude to Kyrgyzstan for the assistance provided, emphasizing its importance in the difficult situation.

The ministry noted that the operation proceeded according to plan, and all stages of delivery were coordinated in accordance with international procedures.

The cargo from Kyrgyzstan was sent on April 3. Seven vehicles were involved in the convoy, delivering a total of 129 tons of humanitarian aid.