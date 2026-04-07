Kyrgyzstani admitted to Stanford on full scholarship

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Amirtai Beksultanov, who received a full scholarship to pursue a bachelor’s degree at Stanford University.
The Cabinet Chairman congratulated the young man on his admission, noting his high level of preparation and determination. He emphasized that such achievements serve as an example for the youth and a source of pride for the entire country.
He added that supporting the intellectual potential of young people remains a priority of the state policy.
At the end of the meeting, the Cabinet Chairman wished the student success in his studies and presented him with a gift.
Stanford University is one of the world’s leading private research universities, founded in 1885. It is located in California, USA, in Silicon Valley — a global center for technology and innovation.
The university consistently ranks among the top institutions internationally and is renowned for its high level of academic training and research.
Admission to Stanford, especially with a full scholarship, is a rare achievement requiring outstanding academic performance, a strong portfolio, and international competitiveness.
Stanford is considered a key center for training specialists for the global economy and the innovation sector.