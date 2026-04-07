18:48
USD 87.45
EUR 101.22
RUB 1.11
English

New Mayor of Tash-Kumyr appointed

Kelsinbek Bektemirov has been relieved of his post as Mayor of Tash-Kumyr in Jalal-Abad region. Erk Orozbaev has been appointed in his place.

The corresponding personnel decisions were made by the president. The reasons for Bektemirov’s dismissal have not been officially specified. He served as mayor since 2022.

social media
Photo social media. Erk Orozbaev

Erk Orozbaev was born on March 2, 1984. He is a native of Aksy district, Jalal-Abad region. In 2020, he ran for the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) from Birimdik party. He was involved in public activities and youth initiatives.
link: https://24.kg./english/369362/
views: 139
Print
Related
New director appointed at National School-Lyceum of Innovative Technologies
Daniyar Malabekov appointed Acting Mayor of Kok-Zhangak
Sagynbek Samidin uulu appointed Deputy Minister of Justice of Kyrgyzstan
Regional reshuffle: President replaces heads of districts, mayors across country
Head of Moskovsky district of Chui region replaced
New Deputy Presidential Envoys appointed in Naryn and Jalal-Abad regions
Kubanychbek Zhekshenbekov appointed Director of Ala-Archa Nature Park
Aida Chodulova appointed CEO of Kyrgyz Stock Exchange
Emilbek Baltagulov appointed Director of Jalal-Abad Philharmonic Hall
New Deputy Head of Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and China train specialists for transport and automotive industries Kyrgyzstan and China train specialists for transport and automotive industries
Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement Kyrgyzstan approves CIS automotive industry agreement
SCO environmental meeting participants plant trees in Ala-Archa Park SCO environmental meeting participants plant trees in Ala-Archa Park
Business Development Council under Parliament resumes work in Kyrgyzstan Business Development Council under Parliament resumes work in Kyrgyzstan
7 April, Tuesday
18:01
Southern Route via Caspian Sea: First cargo from Russia to Kyrgyzstan delivered Southern Route via Caspian Sea: First cargo from Russia...
17:43
Paper out, E-Kenesh in: Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents app for MPs
17:36
New Mayor of Tash-Kumyr appointed
17:21
Digital terrain maps created in Kyrgyzstan for accurate disaster forecasting
16:24
Asian Wrestling Championship in Bishkek: Best photos from day one by UWW