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Brussels court clears Kyrgyz bank as sanctions evasion allegations collapse

Allegations linking a Kyrgyz bank to questionable operations have not been substantiated in court, presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov said.

According to him, the French-speaking Business Court of Brussels ruled in favor of Bakai Bank in its case against the non-governmental organization Open Dialogue Foundation (ODF).

In 2023, ODF published materials recommending sanctions against the bank, accusing it of possible involvement in schemes to circumvent embargoes in favor of Russia. In response, Bakai Bank filed a lawsuit to defend its business reputation.

The court concluded that the organization had made serious allegations without sufficient evidence. As a result, ODF was ordered to remove the disputed publications, post the court ruling on the homepage of its website, and cover legal costs.

Alagozov noted that the decision confirms the unfounded nature of such accusations against Kyrgyz financial institutions.

At the same time, he recalled that Keremet Bank and Capital Bank had previously been sanctioned by the United States and the United Kingdom. However, he stressed that these measures are accusatory in nature and that no specific evidence of violations has been publicly disclosed.

President Sadyr Japarov has repeatedly denied any involvement of domestic banks in sanctions evasion and has expressed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to undergo an independent international audit.

According to Alagozov, the Brussels court’s ruling demonstrates Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to international law and its willingness to defend the interests of national businesses on the global stage.
link: https://24.kg./english/369379/
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