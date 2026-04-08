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Kyrgyzstan receives medication worth 18.4 million to support women’s health

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan received the drug Misoprostol from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The donation is aimed at strengthening maternal health care and increasing access to quality medical care for women.

The total volume of humanitarian aid amounted to 350,000 packages (four tablets each) worth 18.4 million soms.

Misoprostol is included in the list of essential drugs and is used in accordance with approved clinical guidelines. Its use helps prevent complications, including those associated with obstetric and gynecological care.

The drug will be distributed among 104 primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare facilities throughout the country and provided free of charge to women of reproductive age from at-risk medical and social groups.
link: https://24.kg./english/369403/
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