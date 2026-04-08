Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan launches Anti-Corruption School

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan launched the Anti-Corruption School program for corruption prevention commissioners, with the participation of international and national experts.

According to the oversight body, the training is being conducted at the Prosecutor General’s Office Law Academy from April to June and consists of three modules. The program aims to develop practical skills in identifying corruption risks, implementing preventive mechanisms, and fostering a culture of integrity among civil servants.

The initiative is being implemented jointly with the Central Asian Research Institute on Corruption and the United Nations Development Programme in the Kyrgyz Republic to improve the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures.

Mirlan Maitpasov, Head of the Main Anti-Corruption Department, emphasized that the systematic work of commissioners is key to preventing corruption in government agencies.