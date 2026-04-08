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Entry to Saudi Arabia on Umrah visas temporarily suspended

Entry to Saudi Arabia on Umrah visas has been temporarily suspended from April 3 to June 2. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The restriction applies to all foreign pilgrims.

«This is due to preparations for Hajj. Tourist visas are not affected. Entry on Umrah visas is closed from April 3, and those currently in the country on such visas must leave Saudi Arabia by April 18. Umrah will be reopened after the completion of Hajj,» the statement says.

Preparations for the Hajj season are ongoing in Kyrgyzstan. This year, 6,060 citizens are expected to visit the holy sites.
link: https://24.kg./english/369418/
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