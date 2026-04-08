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950 warnings issued for plastic bag use in Issyk-Kul region

In 2025, representatives of small and medium-sized businesses in Issyk-Kul region received 950 warnings for using plastic bags. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Violators of environmental regulations faced lawsuits totaling over 3 million soms, and the number of inspections has nearly doubled.

Inspectors are paying special attention to abandoned fishing nets, which continue to kill fish.

Monitoring continues to enforce the ban on use of plastic bags and polymer film.

As part of the presidential decree on protecting the ecology of Issyk-Kul Lake, the ministry completed an inventory of the shoreline, identifying 1,267 recreational facilities. These data will help the government more effectively oversee wastewater treatment facilities and prevent pollution of the water area.

The use and sale of polymer film bags in the resort and recreational zone of Issyk-Kul region has been prohibited since January 1, 2023.
link: https://24.kg./english/369463/
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