Cabinet hands over 60 units of specialized equipment to Agriculture Ministry

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, handed over the keys to 63 units of specialized equipment to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Deputy Cabinet Chairman and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov presented information about the equipment.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that the country’s leadership is paying special attention to irrigation and is comprehensively increasing state support.

Forty units of the equipment were purchased using the state budget, with 128 million soms allocated for these purposes. Twenty-three units of equipment were acquired with the support of international institutions. The specialized equipment will be transferred to the district water management departments of the Ministry of Agriculture.

«From 2021 to 2025, at least 21.4 billion soms were allocated from the national budget to the Water Resources Service. These funds are allocated for the maintenance of irrigation facilities, canal repairs, and ensuring the efficient use of water resources.

In addition, 270 units of new equipment have been purchased over the past five years. Increasing irrigation funding is a priority for the state. The Water Resources Service employs experienced personnel. The state will continue to improve logistical support to improve your work,» he said.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also noted that the ministry faces a number of development objectives for the sector and issued corresponding instructions for the implementation of these plans.

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry will soon complete the main work on the large Alga Kadam irrigation project in Batken region, which will provide irrigation water to 4,200 hectares of land. The project will be fully operational in 2027.

By 2026, drip and sprinkler irrigation systems are planned to be installed on 5,270 hectares of land. In accordance with the instructions of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with installing drip irrigation systems on 200,000 hectares of land by 2030.