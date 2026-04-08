Human rights activist reports suicide of schoolboy in Naryn

A 14-year-old boy died in Naryn district on April 1. Nazgul Turdubekova, Director of the League of Defenders of the Rights of the Child, reported.

According to her, the boy committed suicide. In his suicide note, he named the school’s deputy principal.

The human rights activist noted that despite these circumstances, the district police department did not open a criminal case.

Nazgul Turdubekova stated the need for a legal assessment of the incident and an investigation into the possible involvement of the individuals mentioned.

At the time of publication, there were no official comments from law enforcement agencies.