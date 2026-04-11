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Kamchybek Tashiev questioned at Interior Ministry again

Former head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, has once again been summoned for questioning at the investigative department of the Interior Ministry, sources in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency.

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According to the sources, the questioning took place the day before. Kamchybek Tashiev’s procedural status has not yet been clarified.

This is not his first visit to investigative authorities. During a previous questioning, he was questioned as a witness, and the interrogation lasted approximately five hours.

Related news
Former MP Shairbek Tashiev detained on corruption charges
Last week, the former security chief’s brother was arrested as part of a criminal case linked to the activities of Kyrgyzneftegaz.

No official comments have yet been issued by law enforcement agencies.
link: https://24.kg./english/369976/
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