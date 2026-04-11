President Sadyr Japarov comments on dismissal of Osh mayor

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented on his decision to dismiss the mayor of Osh city, Zhenishbek Toktorbaev.

Speaking during a working visit to the southern capital, the president responded to a question from local entrepreneur Aidar Bakyev. The businessman alleged that while in office, Toktorbaev «violated laws,» «created a state within a state,» and «demoralized state authority,» adding that complaints from small and medium-sized businesses were ignored.

Japarov acknowledged that he had entrusted the city’s administration to Toktorbaev.

«At first, he worked very well. Like you, I believed in him and praised his efforts to remove illegal constructions, including those near water canals. That is to his credit,» the president said.

He added, however, that the mayor later «went too far.»

According to the head of state, he recently reviewed a report from Osh’s new mayor, Zhanar Akayev, as well as from the ministers of construction, emergency situations, and transport.

«After receiving the information, I saw that Toktorbaev indeed went too far in some matters. Before demolitions, he should have engaged in dialogue and resolved disputed issues,» Japarov said.

Akayev informed the president that around 700 residents of Osh have still not received housing.

«We will restore everything. This is our shortcoming, including mine, because I appointed Toktorbaev, and as you can see, he carried out such improper actions. We acknowledge our responsibility and will resolve the issue,» the president added.

Zhenishbek Toktorbaev had launched a large-scale campaign to relocate small businesses and demolish unauthorized structures across the city. Entrepreneurs repeatedly complained that decisions were made without consultation and that their concerns were ignored.

During his tenure, numerous trade pavilions, extensions, temporary structures, and facilities located on municipal land without proper documentation were demolished as part of efforts to clear sidewalks, areas around markets, and land designated for public use.

Zhenishbek Toktorbaev was dismissed by presidential decree in February.