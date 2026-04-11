PIN to be assigned for life: Kyrgyzstan updates citizen registration rules

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law introducing changes to the system of personalized registration of citizens for the purposes of mandatory social insurance.

The document clarifies the status of the Personal Identification Number (PIN). Under the new rules, the PIN will be assigned once and will remain unchanged for life for citizens, foreign nationals, and stateless persons.

Exceptions will be allowed only in specific cases defined by the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as under legislation related to the protection of witnesses and participants in criminal proceedings.

In addition, the law establishes that the procedure for assigning and modifying PINs will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The law will come into force three months after its official publication. The Cabinet has been instructed to align its regulations with the new provisions within this period.