Cabinet introduces ban on drywall imports to Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has introduced a temporary restriction on the import of gypsum boards, panels, and similar products without ornamentation, faced with paper or cardboard, classified under the Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature Code 6809 11 000 0. The ban on imports from countries of the Eurasian Economic Union has been imposed for six months.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan has been instructed to notify the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission within three days. A similar notification will be sent by the Foreign Ministry to the CIS Executive Committee.

The Customs and Border Services have been tasked with taking necessary measures to prevent the illegal import of the specified goods into the country.

The protective measure is aimed at supporting the domestic market and streamlining trade flows in the construction sector.