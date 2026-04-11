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Sadyr Japarov opens new school in Aravan district of Osh region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Aravan district of Osh region, where he attended the opening of secondary school No. 47 named after Ergesh Kebekbaev.

The educational institution has been commissioned and is designed to provide students with modern learning conditions.

The day before, the head of state visited Osh, where he met with residents and activists and toured a number of infrastructure and social projects.

He is expected to visit other sites in the region during his working visit.
link: https://24.kg./english/369987/
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Sadyr Japarov opens new school in Aravan district of Osh region