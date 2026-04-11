Turkish scholars praise exhibits at History Museum of Kyrgyzstan

An official delegation led by the Rector of the National Defense University of Turkey, historian, and academic Erhan Afyoncu paid a working visit to the National History Museum of Kyrgyzstan.

The guests were welcomed by museum director, Professor Zhyldyz Bakashova. During the tour, the delegation was presented with unique exhibits related to the ancient history of the Kyrgyz people, the cultural heritage of the Turkic world, and Islamic culture.

During the visit, Erhan Afyoncu highly praised the information presented on the rich history of the Kyrgyz people and expressed gratitude for the museum’s efforts to preserve and promote human history.

At the end of the visit, the head of the delegation noted that his visit to the museum left a profound spiritual impression and, as a sign of respect, presented a symbolic gift to the institution’s management.