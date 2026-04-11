18:22
USD 87.45
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.13
English

Turkish scholars praise exhibits at History Museum of Kyrgyzstan

An official delegation led by the Rector of the National Defense University of Turkey, historian, and academic Erhan Afyoncu paid a working visit to the National History Museum of Kyrgyzstan.

The guests were welcomed by museum director, Professor Zhyldyz Bakashova. During the tour, the delegation was presented with unique exhibits related to the ancient history of the Kyrgyz people, the cultural heritage of the Turkic world, and Islamic culture.

During the visit, Erhan Afyoncu highly praised the information presented on the rich history of the Kyrgyz people and expressed gratitude for the museum’s efforts to preserve and promote human history.

At the end of the visit, the head of the delegation noted that his visit to the museum left a profound spiritual impression and, as a sign of respect, presented a symbolic gift to the institution’s management.
link: https://24.kg./english/369988/
views: 266
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss financing of green projects
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss development of industrial cooperation
Bakyt Kadyrov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Antalya
Kyrgyzstan’s Consul General in Antalya relieved of duties
Foreign Ministers of OTS states meet with Turkish President Erdogan
Turkey proposes increasing trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan to $5 billion
Inclusive Center planned at National History Museum in Bishkek
Turkey backs Kyrgyzstan’s bid for UN Security Council seat
Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh to pay official visit to Turkey
Consul General briefs MPs on convicted Kyrgyzstanis in Antalya
Popular
Mudflows and rising water levels in rivers forecast in Kyrgyzstan Mudflows and rising water levels in rivers forecast in Kyrgyzstan
Brussels court clears Kyrgyz bank as sanctions evasion allegations collapse Brussels court clears Kyrgyz bank as sanctions evasion allegations collapse
Southern Route via Caspian Sea: First cargo from Russia to Kyrgyzstan delivered Southern Route via Caspian Sea: First cargo from Russia to Kyrgyzstan delivered
Edil Baisalov appointed Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to USA Edil Baisalov appointed Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to USA
11 April, Saturday
16:46
President reviews development plans for Aravan district President reviews development plans for Aravan distric...
16:32
Mausoleum for Hero of Kyrgyzstan Iskhak Razzakov built in Sulyukta
14:20
Kyrgyzstan releases Kazakhstani suspected of financing Kolbaev’s crime group
12:34
Turkish scholars praise exhibits at History Museum of Kyrgyzstan
12:28
Sadyr Japarov opens new school in Aravan district of Osh region