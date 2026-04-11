President reviews development plans for Aravan district

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited Aravan district as part of his working trip to Osh region.

District head Daniyar Erkimbaev briefed the president on progress in improving the social sector and infrastructure, as well as future development prospects.

Between 2021 and 2025, notable progress was achieved, particularly in road construction. A total of 954 million soms was allocated to road infrastructure, resulting in 105 kilometers of newly paved roads.

More than 50 social facilities have been commissioned, while production output has increased more than 1.5 times. Hundreds of new enterprises have been launched, creating several thousand jobs.

Plans include the establishment of a modern industrial center in Kerme-Too, where ten industrial facilities are to be built with investment and the creation of hundreds of new jobs.

Prospective energy projects were also presented.

Particular attention was paid to a proposal to build a reservoir on Aravan-Sai River. The project is expected to significantly reduce irrigation water shortages, bring thousands of hectares of new land into use, boost agricultural output, and support tourism and recreation development.

To address housing needs, a land plot of 11 hectares has been allocated to the State Mortgage Company in the rural area named after S. Yusupov, which will help provide housing for more than 18,000 citizens currently on waiting lists.

Additional infrastructure proposals include the construction of a sports complex, an extension to the district hospital, and a new administrative building.

After reviewing the presentation, President Japarov emphasized the government’s priority focus on comprehensive and sustainable regional development, noting that implementation of the initiatives would elevate the district’s socio-economic conditions to a new level, create jobs, and improve quality of life.