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Head of Red Petroleum released from pretrial detention

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek has changed the pretrial measure for Akylbek Mamatov, CEO of Red Petroleum gas station chain, the court’s press service reported.

The decision was made on April 17 following a request from investigators. The court ordered his release from custody and imposed a travel restriction.

Mamatov is under investigation under Article 41-337, Part 3 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyzstan (complicity in abuse of official position). Earlier, on April 15, he had been placed in the pretrial detention center 1.

It is also noted that Akylbek Mamatov is the son of former member of the Zhogorku Kenesh, Abdimuktar Mamatov, who served in its fifth and sixth convocations.
link: https://24.kg./english/371042/
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