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Kyrgyzstan’s GDP grows by 10.1 percent in first quarter of 2026

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, held a regular government meeting to review the country’s socio-economic performance for the first quarter of 2026.

The meeting covered budget revenue execution, the results of an official visit to Washington, D.C., and preparations for the spring agricultural work.

According to preliminary data, gross domestic product (GDP) totaled 428.6 billion soms in January—March, marking a 10.1 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Growth across key sectors was as follows:

  • Construction: +29.6 percent
  • Services: +7.7 percent
  • Agriculture: +2.8 percent
  • Industry: +14 percent.

Particular emphasis was placed on qualitative improvements in industrial production. Significant growth was recorded in the production of chemical products (up 3.1 times), pharmaceuticals (up 1.6 times), transport equipment (+49.5 percent), and mining (+30.4 percent). Steady growth was also observed in construction materials (+39.7 percent), food production (+17.9 percent), refined petroleum products (+14.6 percent), and basic metals (+10.5 percent).

Investment in fixed capital reached 77.3 billion soms during the reporting period, increasing by 25.5 percent. This growth was driven by a 1.2-fold rise in domestic financing and a 1.5-fold increase in external funding.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also summarized the outcomes of the delegation’s visit to Washington, noting that key agreements had been reached with international financial institutions and technology companies.

He stressed the importance of strict budget execution and instructed relevant government agencies to strengthen oversight of timely spring fieldwork to ensure food security.

Following the meeting, government bodies were assigned tasks to implement priorities for the second quarter of 2026.
link: https://24.kg./english/371047/
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