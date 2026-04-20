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Kyrgyzstan implements system for epizootic situation monitoring

To strengthen epizootic control and digitalize the veterinary sector, the Veterinary Service for Livestock, Pastures, and Forage Development has developed a geographic information system, the System for Recording and Monitoring of Outbreaks. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The new system is aimed at ensuring a rapid response to the spread of infectious diseases and also allows for the display of all data on a single digital platform in map format.

The system records and monitors the following facilities:

— Anthrax outbreaks;

— Crematoriums;

— Beccari pits;

— Cattle baths;

— Animal burial grounds.

The system offers the following capabilities:

  • precise visualization of facilities on an interactive map;
  • operational management of epizootic measures;
  • data collection, storage, and analysis;
  • integration with government information systems.

Service specialists conducted training sessions in the regions. The training took place from April 8 to 18, according to the approved schedule.

The new system improves veterinary safety, ensures data transparency, and facilitates prompt management decision-making.
link: https://24.kg./english/371056/
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