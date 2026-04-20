Kyrgyzstan implements system for epizootic situation monitoring

To strengthen epizootic control and digitalize the veterinary sector, the Veterinary Service for Livestock, Pastures, and Forage Development has developed a geographic information system, the System for Recording and Monitoring of Outbreaks. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.
The new system is aimed at ensuring a rapid response to the spread of infectious diseases and also allows for the display of all data on a single digital platform in map format.
The system records and monitors the following facilities:
— Anthrax outbreaks;
— Crematoriums;
— Beccari pits;
— Cattle baths;
— Animal burial grounds.
The system offers the following capabilities:
- precise visualization of facilities on an interactive map;
- operational management of epizootic measures;
- data collection, storage, and analysis;
- integration with government information systems.
Service specialists conducted training sessions in the regions. The training took place from April 8 to 18, according to the approved schedule.
The new system improves veterinary safety, ensures data transparency, and facilitates prompt management decision-making.