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Over 100 companies to offer 5,000 jobs at job fair in Bishkek

A job fair, Career Day, and Open Day will be held at K. Karasayev State University in Bishkek on April 23. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration reported.

Approximately 100 state, municipal, and private organizations are expected to participate in the event. Employers will offer over 5,000 vacancies in manufacturing, transportation, services, finance, and telecommunications.

Job seekers will be able to participate in on-site interviews, receive employment consultations, and resume writing assistance. Visitors will also be provided with information on the labor market, internship opportunities, and career advancement.

A separate program has been prepared for schoolchildren. It will include career guidance tests, interactive activities, and quizzes to help them choose their future profession. Employment service specialists will also discuss government support measures, free courses, retraining programs, and vocational training. Representatives from the labor inspectorate and the Center for Employment Abroad will answer visitors’ questions.

The event is organized by the Bishkek City Department for Employment Promotion under the Ministry of Labor in collaboration with the university.
link: https://24.kg./english/371060/
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