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 Suspect in distribution of narcotics detained in Bishkek

On April 12, information was received that an unknown young man was distributing narcotics through so-called stashes at the intersection of Tuleberdiev and Vasilyev Streets. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During operational search activities at the specified location, citizen N.K., 19, was detained.

During a personal search, narcotics packaged in green and blue shrink wrap were found and confiscated. According to the detainee, he distributed the substances through stashes.

He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital in accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The police remind everyone that illegal drug trafficking is a serious crime and entails criminal liability.
link: https://24.kg./english/371091/
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