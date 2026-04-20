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 Growth in fixed capital investment registered in Kyrgyzstan

The National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic continues its systematic work to implement measures aimed at increasing investment, boosting confidence among international and domestic investors, improving the investment climate, and creating a sustainable investment regulatory framework.

According to the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Kyrgyz Republic recorded steady growth in fixed capital investment in the first quarter of 2026.

Total investment from January to March of this year amounted to 77,319 billion soms, a 25.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Domestic investment increased 1.2 times, while foreign capital inflows demonstrated a more dynamic growth of 1.5 times.

The main investments are directed toward the construction of facilities in the mining, manufacturing, transportation and logistics sectors, as well as the development of energy infrastructure. This positive trend demonstrates continued strong investor interest in the real sector of the economy and infrastructure projects in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The national agency’s systematic work, including support for investment projects and protection of investor rights, continues to make a significant contribution to strengthening investment activity and creating a sustainable foundation for the country’s further economic growth.
link: https://24.kg./english/371093/
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