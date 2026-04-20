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Traffic temporarily restricted on Bishkek–Naryn–Torugart road

Temporary traffic restrictions have been introduced on Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart road in Boom Gorge from April 20 to April 30. The press service of the state enterprise Kyrgyzavtozhol-Tunduk reported.

According to the state enterprise, at the 130th kilometer of the road in Boom Gorge, rock removal work will be carried out daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. During these hours, traffic will be temporarily restricted.

The road will be partially closed, with vehicles allowed to pass on a single lane. Every 15–20 minutes, the rockfall work will be paused to allow vehicles to pass.

Drivers are urged to take the temporary restrictions with understanding, plan their routes in advance, and strictly follow traffic rules.
link: https://24.kg./english/371095/
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