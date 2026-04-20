Which jobs in Kyrgyzstan are at risk as AI expands

In Kyrgyzstan, the structure of the labor market is changing with the development of artificial intelligence, but this does not mean full replacement of humans by machines. The Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies reported.

The ministry stated that technologies will primarily affect sectors where work is based on repetitive tasks. Jobs most exposed to partial displacement include administrative staff, call center operators, entry-level translators, and accountants working with primary documentation.

Changes will also affect certain segments of media and education, where artificial intelligence can generate standard texts and check test assignments.

At the same time, in sectors such as medicine, law, IT, education, and public administration, AI is expected not to replace professionals but to enhance their work by serving as a tool.

The fastest transformation is expected in banking, telecommunications, and public services, where a digital infrastructure is already in place.

The ministry emphasized that the main trend will be a reduction in routine work and growing demand for specialists with analytical and creative skills.