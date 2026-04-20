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Nurgazy Anarkulov, supporter of Kamchybek Tashiev, released under house arrest

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek has changed the pretrial detention order for Nurgazy Anarkulov, a supporter of former head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev. The court reported.

On April 7, an investigator filed a motion to change the pretrial detention order, which was granted.

As a result, Nurgazy Anarkulov was released from pretrial detention and placed under house arrest until June 10.

He is a defendant in a case related to mass riots.

Previously, Nurgazy Anarkulov’s colleagues appealed to President Sadyr Japarov asking for his release.

The Pervomaisky District Court on February 19 ordered a pretrial detention of Nurgazy Anarkulov, the former head of the presidential administration’s information policy department. He was taken into custody until April 10, 2026, and placed in pretrial detention center No. 1.
link: https://24.kg./english/371102/
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