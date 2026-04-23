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Kyrgyz pilgrims to begin Hajj flights on May 11, rules, restrictions announced

The first groups of pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan will begin departing for Hajj on May 11, the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) announced.

It reminded that travel to Mecca requires strict compliance with entry regulations of Saudi Arabia and customs requirements to avoid complications during the journey.

A key requirement is the possession of the special Nusuk pilgrim card. Without it, entry to Mecca and the holy sites is not permitted, and access to essential services is restricted. The card is issued through group leaders, while its digital version is available via Nusuk and Tawakkalna mobile applications.

Particular attention has been drawn to customs rules. Pilgrims are required to declare cash and valuables exceeding 60,000 Saudi riyals (around $16,000), gifts worth more than 3,000 riyals, as well as tobacco products, medicines, drones, and other regulated items.

The SDMK warned that failure to declare such items may result in legal responsibility.

A list of prohibited items has also been published. It includes alcohol and narcotics, materials contrary to moral standards, tasers and listening devices, fireworks, chewing tobacco, unregistered medicines, and counterfeit currency.

Restrictions also apply to laser devices, with only low-powered devices allowed.

Pilgrims are urged to carefully monitor their belongings, avoid carrying unknown luggage, and complete customs declarations in advance at the airport before departure.

The SDMK stressed that compliance with all requirements will help avoid delays and ensure a more comfortable pilgrimage experience.
link: https://24.kg./english/371596/
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