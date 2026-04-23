Drones only with permission: Kyrgyzstan introduces strict flight rules

Kyrgyzstan has put new aviation regulations, KRAE-2. Flight Rules, up for public discussion. These regulations significantly tighten requirements for airspace use, especially for drones.

The document was developed in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization standards and proposes a transition to stricter flight regulations.

A key innovation is the effective application of a permit-based regime for most drones. UAV flights will be permitted only after approval from air traffic control authorities.

Permission must be obtained at least three days in advance, and flights must be additionally coordinated with security agencies, local authorities, and defense agencies.

Rules for sensitive areas are also being tightened. Flights over protected sites are permitted only with permission from special services at least five days in advance. Temporary closures of certain sections of airspace are also being introduced.

The draft explicitly prohibits drone flights near airfields. All routes must be approved in advance, and any deviations must be coordinated. The operator is required to transmit full information about flight parameters—altitude, route, and time.

This effectively introduces the principle that flights without notification and control will be considered illegal.

Control is maintained even after launch. The operator must notify the drone’s takeoff, transmit flight data, notify of its completion, and notify at least six hours in advance of any changes. This signifies a transition to continuous monitoring of UAV use.

Exceptions are provided only for consumer drones—they can be used without complex procedures, but only in uncontrolled airspace and subject to basic safety requirements.

The new rules strengthen oversight of all aviation.

Flight planning requirements are updated, visual and instrument flight rules are clarified, as are crew actions in emergency situations.

If adopted, the document will make the airspace system more closed: fewer uncontrolled flights, more approvals, and enhanced oversight. The main focus is on improving safety and aligning regulations with international standards.