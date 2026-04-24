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Foot-and-mouth disease mutation reduces vaccine effectiveness in Kyrgyzstan

Previously used foot-and-mouth disease vaccines in Kyrgyzstan have proven less effective due to a virus mutation. It was announced at a meeting of El Umutu — Ata Zhurt parliamentary group, where MP Saltanat Amanova raised the issue of the quality of the vaccines being used.

According to Ishenbek Almambetov, Deputy Director of the Veterinary Service, Livestock, Pasture, and Forage Development, it is impossible to claim that the purchased vaccines were of poor quality, as they have been state-accredited.

«The foot-and-mouth disease virus is undergoing modification and mutation. The strain that has established itself in Kyrgyzstan has undergone changes, so the effectiveness of the previously used vaccines has decreased,» he explained.

The agency reported that, under an agreement with a Russian specialized institution, 4 million doses of the vaccine are expected to be delivered by June 10. Vaccination of young animals is planned first.

The issue of provision of veterinary services was considered at a meeting of the parliamentary group El Umutu — Ata Zhurt.
link: https://24.kg./english/371743/
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