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Large quantities of products without excise stamps discovered in Kyrgyzstan

The Tax Service officials in Kyrgyzstan have uncovered violations related to the illegal circulation of excisable products in Chui and Jalal-Abad regions. The agency’s press service reported.

Tobacco products without excise stamps were found in a store in Kant town. More than 5,500 packs of cigarettes were seized from illegal circulation.

Another incident was recorded in the city of Manas. Products without excise stamps were found being stored and sold in a residential building. 1,400 packs of cigarettes, 212 bottles of alcoholic beverages, and 100 bottles of soft drinks were seized.

The materials on these findings have been transferred to law enforcement agencies for further legal review.

The Tax Service reminded that selling excisable goods without excise stamps carries penalties:

  • for quantities of up to 200 units — a fine;
  • for larger quantities — criminal penalties, up to imprisonment.
link: https://24.kg./english/371775/
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