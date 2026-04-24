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 84,000 children of migrants identified in Kyrgyzstan

More than 320,000 door-to-door visits were conducted in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 to identify families and children in difficult living conditions. Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration, Mirlan Baigonchokov, said at a meeting of the parliamentary group Ishenim.

According to him, the effort led to the identification of more than 84,000 children of migrants.

«Of these, about 82 percent are children of citizens who have gone abroad, while the rest are linked to internal migration. All identified children have been placed under the supervision of the relevant services. The work is aimed at preventing and identifying cases of family distress, including situations involving the absence of parental care,» Mirlan Baigonchokov said.

Members of Parliament called for increased support for children of migrants, noting that this group remains vulnerable without parental care.
link: https://24.kg./english/371782/
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